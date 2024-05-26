Rivers Crisis: Onovo Reveals Who Will End Wike, Fubara’s Rift

The Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Conscience Party (NCP) in 2015 General Elections, Martin Onovo, on Sunday, said only President Bola Tinubu can end the political crisis in Rivers.

Onovo made this claim in an interview with Newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

He said the political crisis in the oil-rich state had lingered for too long, adding the president’s intervention was needed to end it.

According to Onovo, the politicial crisis in the state will end the moment the President calls the Minister of Federal Capital Territory and immediate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike and talk to him on the need to end his rift with the state governor.

He said, “Only Tinubu can stop the political crisis in Rivers. The President just need to call Nyesom Wike and talk to him.The crisis will stop if Tinubu tells Wike to sheathe his sword.

“Wike is working with the President as minister. I think the President can talk to him and his loyalists in River to maintain peace.

“All the President just needs is to tell the former governor of the state to concentrate on his work in Abuja and leave the affairs of Rivers to those running the state right now.

“That is all, and Wike will listen. The minister knows what it means not to listen to the President. So, Tinubu can intervene in this matter.”

Onovo described godfatherism as a problem in politics ,saying it was affecting delivery of good governance and democratic dividends

He added that the political space must be purged of godfatherism as it is a veritable source of instablity.

