Pictures: Hunters Stand Guard As Sanusi Snubs Court Order, Refuses To Leave Palace

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi has refused to vacate the palace despite a court order from a Federal High Court in Kano.

The court had ordered the state government not to enforce the Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024.

However, the governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf said that the state was not bound by the order as it came after Sanusi had been reinstated.

Yusuf reinstated Sanusi shortly after he signed the bill abolishing the five emirates created in 2019.

Advertisement

Naija News has learnt that security agents, including police officers, hunters, and vigilantes, are standing guard at the palace of the Emir of Kano.

In March 2020, former governor of Kano Abdullahi Ganduje deposed Sanusi as Emir of Kano “for total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the governor”.

On Thursday, the state legislators passed the amended Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024.

Advertisement

The new emirate law stipulated the sack of all the emirs in the jurisdictions and a restoration of the old order.

Only one Emir will now be overseeing all of Kano.

When TheCable visited the Emir’s palace on Saturday night, the security details of the governor were seen there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was believed that the governor, some commissioners, and other political appointees were with the new Emir at the time of this report.

On his return to the state on Saturday, the deposed Emir moved into another palace in Nassarawa LGA.

The place was heavily guarded by men of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and police officers at the time of the visit.

The former Emir’s official car was spotted as his supporters trooped into the mini palace to pay homage.

Below are pictures from the scene,