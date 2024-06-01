Kano Emirate Crisis: Police Speak On Receiving Contradictory Court Orders, Disclose Next Step

The Kano State Police Command is uncertain about how to handle the numerous court orders it has received concerning the emirate crisis in the state.

The command stated that the conflicting court directives had resulted in a complex situation and subsequently appealed to the media for assistance in navigating the emirship dispute.

Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, issued the call during a meeting with heads of media organizations in Kano on Friday.

According to the CP, the command had received five different court orders from federal and state high courts regarding the emirship dispute and had forwarded them to the Minister of Justice for interpretation.

Gumel said: “I have forwarded the five court orders related to the emirship tussle to the Inspector General of Police who has subsequently contacted the Minister of Justice for clarification and interpretation.

“We are currently awaiting guidance on which order to comply with as the conflicting court directives have created a complex situation.

“Once we receive the necessary interpretation, we will take appropriate action to resolve the emirship dispute in accordance with the law.”

Gumel criticized a radio station’s unprofessional reporting and encouraged the media to verify information with the police before publishing reports, stressing the importance of accuracy and balanced reporting to mitigate the situation.

The ancient city of Kano has resumed its bustling yet peaceful ambience, as there was no altercation between the 16th Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, and his predecessor, Aminu Bayero, during the Juma’at prayer.