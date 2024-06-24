[BREAKING] Emirate Tussle: Court Adjourns Kano Govt Case Against Ado Bayero, Others

The Kano State High Court has decided to postpone the hearing regarding the state government’s request to prevent Aminu Ado Bayero and four others from ‘parading’ themselves as Emirs.

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu has ordered the adjournment of the case to July 2, 2024, for the upcoming hearing.

Naija News reports that a Federal High Court in the state had invalidated all measures taken by the state government to revoke the Kano Emirates Council Law 2024.

Originally, the Kano House of Assembly repealed the law, prompting Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to enforce it by deposing Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

Furthermore, the governor annulled the establishment of four additional emirates—Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya—that were established by his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The law was utilized to reinstate Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was deposed by Ganduje in 2020, as the Emir of Kano.

Nevertheless, Aminu Babba Danagundi, a kingmaker in the former Kano emirate known as Sarkin Dawaki Babba, contested the legality of the law.

Through his legal representative, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), he urged the court to declare the law invalid.

In a ruling issued last Thursday, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman overturned the actions of the Kano government and instructed all parties to maintain the previous state of affairs.