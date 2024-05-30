Just In: Governor Yusuf Visits Ribadu In Abuja Amidst Emirate Crisis (Photos)

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday held a significant meeting with the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja, amid ongoing tensions regarding the Kano royal throne.

While the specifics of their discussion were not publicly disclosed, Governor Yusuf described the meeting as a “fruitful engagement.”

This high-profile meeting comes at a critical time as Kano State grapples with the contentious issue of the dethronement of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the reinstatement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

The governor’s recent actions have stirred considerable political and social unrest within the state, leading to heightened security concerns.

Advertisement

Governor Yusuf’s decision to involve the police in arresting Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero for allegedly “creating tension” in Kano has added to the complexity of the situation.

In a twist of events, Ado Bayero, operating from a mini Palace in Nassarawa, received military protection, suggesting possible support from the Federal Government.

The meeting also follows accusations from the deputy governor of Kano, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who alleged that Ribadu had supported Ado Bayero’s return to Kano after his dethronement.

Advertisement

Ribadu denied these claims and had previously threatened legal action against Gwarzo unless he received an apology, which has since been issued by the deputy governor.

See photos from the meeting below:

Advertisement