Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 26th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 26th May 2024.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu is ready to fire underperforming ministers who fail to deliver on targets set for them, the Presidency has said. The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, speaking in an exclusive interview with Sunday PUNCH, said though the President was yet to decide on the ministers’ performances, he had told them to deliver on his administration’s eight-point agenda. He added that those found wanting would be asked to leave the cabinet.

Vanguard: Tinubu made promises on critical areas affecting the country including economy, security, power and petrol subsidy. In fact it was on that occasion that he made the statement ‘subsidy is gone’ which has continued to reverberate in the economic circles across Nigeria.

The Nation: Kano State Police Commissioner Mohammed Gumel yesterday met with Governor Kabir Yusuf in what sources said was part of the strategy to defuse the tension sparked by the tussle for the Kano Emirate throne by the reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi and the 15th Emir Ado Bayero.

Daily Trust: The last 48 hours have seen series of drama and intrigues playing out in Kano and Abuja over who finally takes the coveted throne as Emir of Kano between Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. Since Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf signed the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment Number 2) Bill 2024 on Thursday and reinstated Sanusi, there has been tension in Kano State.

