NDLEA Detains Paris-Bound Businessman After Ingesting Over 100 Wraps Of Cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of Emmanuel Okechuku Orjinze, a 48-year-old businessman planning to fly to Paris, France, for ingesting 111 wraps of cocaine.

The Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this information in a statement on Sunday.

He stated that Orjinze expelled the substance after being under the agency’s observation for several days in custody following his apprehension at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja.

The statement indicated that Orjinze, who claimed to be a professional footballer in Europe, was detained on Tuesday, May 21st, while attempting to board Airfrance flight AF 878 from Abuja to Paris, France.

“After a body scan confirmed he ingested illicit drugs, he was taken into custody where he excreted a total of 111 pellets of cocaine that weighed 1.603 kilograms over a period of three days. The suspect claimed he does business in the maritime sector while still scouting for any European football club to engage him,” Babafemi said.

Similarly, Babafemi stated that NDLEA officers stationed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos, have uncovered yet another drug trafficking syndicate at the airport.

He added that this development occurred subsequent to the apprehension of four individuals affiliated with the network and the confiscation of a combined quantity of 8kg of methamphetamine and 7.60kg of Loud, a synthetic cannabis strain imported from South Africa.

The spokesperson noted that the syndicate’s operations were exposed when NDLEA officers, aided by Aviation Security officers, intercepted an airport staff member carrying a backpack and a bag at Terminal 1’s departure hall on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024, leading to the discovery of the illegal substances upon inspecting the bags.

Babafemi mentioned that after a prompt operation in the Ajao Estate region of Lagos, two additional syndicate members, Chris Nwadozie and Chinedu Nwaosu, were apprehended, followed by the arrest of another cartel member within the airport system on Saturday, May 25th, as a result of ongoing investigations.