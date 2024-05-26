El-Rufai Totally Shut Out My Community From Government Projects – Kaduna Monarch, Yahaya Laments

The paramount chief of the Atyap people in Kaduna State, Dominic Yahaya has claimed that his chiefdom was denied government projects during the administration of former governor, Nasir El’Rufai.

Naija News understands that for the past eight years the Atyap community has grappled with insecurity.

Women and children have being brutally killed, leaving many communities deserted following constant attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Yahaya stated this in an interview with newsmen at his official residence in Kaduna on Friday while reacting to the ongoing skills acquisition centre building and a rural road project initiated by the state governor, Uba Sani.

According to the monarch, El-Rufai’s administration totally shut out his community from any form of project.

He said, “We have never heard it so good for the past eight years, we were shut out from any form of project in my Chiefdom during the last eight years.

“However, my people are overjoyed with the laudable project that’s ongoing in my Chiefdom and I can assure you the people are with the Government of Sen. Uba Sani.

“As of today, based on what the people see, the government has embraced us not just with projects but other aspects of empowerment and they’re one with the Government.”

He said the projects initiated by Governor Sani were not only in his Chiefdom but across the Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone.

“The government from inception has indicated that it would embark on rural transformation and what we have noticed is the government matching its words with actions.

“He held a town hall meeting and unveiled his programs and his activities and I must say that my community is benefiting immensely from the government’s plans of action.

“It was in January that the governor visited us in the palace and unfolded plans to kick start some projects; first of such projects was a rural road, Tankjai which is going to link the main road, Saminaka road up to Ungwan Jaba.

“He said he wanted the project to start immediately on installment basis, and the project didn’t take a week materials were brought to site and the work started in earnest and the portion the government indicated it has been completed already,” Yahaya disclosed.