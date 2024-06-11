Court Reinstates Kaduna Paramount Ruler Dethroned By Ex-Gov Nasir El-Rufai

The dethronement of Jonathan Pharaguwa Zamuna, the paramount monarch of Piriga Chiefdom in Lere Local Government, has been nullified by the National Industrial Court in Kaduna.

Naija News understands that the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, announced the deposition of the rulers of Piriga Chiefdom and Arak Chiefdom in the Sanga Council area on May 22, 2023.

The depositions were made following recommendations from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs in accordance with the provisions of Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, confirmed this.

However, Chief Zamuna contested the dethronement in the industrial court, citing a lack of fair hearing as he was not given a query or the opportunity to present his side of the story regarding the allegations against him.

While delivering judgment on the case on Monday, June 10, 2024, Justice Bashir Attahiru Alkali emphasised that the government of ex-Governor el-Rufai did not follow due process in the dethronement.

The court declared the act unconstitutional, illegal, unfair, null and void, and of no effect. Chief Zamuna was ordered to be reinstated to the throne with all salaries and privileges restored, and the Kaduna State government was directed to pay him N10 million in damages for the breach of his fundamental rights.

The government was given 30 days to comply with the judgment. Henrietta Iorkumbul Esquire, representing the claimant’s lead counsel Napoleon O. Idenala Esquire, highlighted the importance of fair hearing in achieving justice and upholding the rule of law.

On the other hand, James Kanyip Esquire, representing the defendant and the Kaduna State government, chose not to comment on the judgment.

Reacting to the court’s verdict on Monday, Chief Zamuna expressed his gratitude and relief to the media, stating that justice and fairness had ultimately prevailed.