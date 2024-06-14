El-Rufai’s Tenure, One Of The Best In Nigeria – Ex-Kaduna Exco Members Fault Kaduna Assembly Report On Ex-Gov

Former Kaduna State Executive Council members who were in office during the tenure of the previous governor, Nasir El-Rufai, have disputed a statement made by the state assembly that accused their former principal of corruption.

According to them, El-Rufai’s eight years as governor of Kaduna State was one of the best administrations in Nigeria.

Naija News understands that the excos’ statement comes following the Kaduna State House of Assembly’s investigation into the El-Rufai administration from 2015 to 2023, accusing the government of engaging in corrupt practices.

However, just days after the accusations were made, the members of the executive committee who were under El-Rufai’s leadership, refuted these allegations, stating that they had acted with honesty and integrity while serving the state.

“We dismiss this Report and the processes associated with it in their entirety. The report is the outcome of a process motivated by malice and conducted with patent unfairness. It is irredeemably riddled with falsehood, predetermined conclusions, and misrepresentation. The Report is bereft of rigour and accuracy and fails to demonstrate any understanding of the various matters it purported to investigate,” a statement jointly signed by a former commissioner of environment, Jafaru Ibrahim Sani; former commissioner of human services and social development, Hafsat Mohammed Baba; a former commissioner of planning and budget commission, Umar Yusuf Aboki; and former chief of staff, Bashir Saidu, on behalf of others, read.

“The authors of this Report and their sponsors seem to have calculated that rigour is not required in a document whose purpose is to splash mud and smear

reputations. We shall exercise our right to defend our hard-earned reputations, but without prejudice to that day, we wish to rebut and refute the avalanche of dirty lies dressed up as a clean official report,” the statement added.

They affirmed, “the integrity of the Administration in which we served the people of Kaduna State between May 2015 and May 2023 under the leadership of Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai”.

To further defend their former principal, their stressed that during the eight years of their service, the administration “impacted Kaduna State with innovations that accelerated the modernisation of the State, prioritised human capital development, expanded its infrastructure, improved its business standing, promoted equality of opportunity.

“During Malam El-Rufai’s tenure, his Administration, in spite of our State’s public safety challenges, was undoubtedly established as one of the best in Nigeria.”