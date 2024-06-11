‘EFCC Begins Investigation On El-Rufai, Set To Invite Former Governor’

A special task force of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to commence a full-scale investigation into the alleged fraud case involving former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Naija News understands the task force held a long session on Monday, during which it considered the content of the Ad-Hoc Committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, which indicted the former Governor for alleged misappropriation of N423 billion.

According to a source quoted by The Nation, the EFCC is set to invite El-Rufai and others who worked with him during his administration for questioning.

Others set to be questioned include individuals who held the position of Finance commissioners between May 29, 2015, and May 29, 2023; all the accountant generals during his eight-year tenure, and the chairpersons of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) from 2018 to 2023.

Others include all former managing directors of the Kaduna Market Development and Management Company Ltd within the period from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023, and the former managing directors of Kaduna Roads Agency (KADRA) from October 11, 2017, to November 2021, with the exclusion of Amina Ja’afar Ladan, an engineer who had a brief one-month tenure.

“We are in receipt of a petition from an NGO. So, we have started investigation in the matters raised in the petition.

“The report of the Ad-Hoc Committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly is also handy. We will soon invite el-Rufai and some members of his team for interrogation.

“The Special Task Force on Monday (yesterday) held a long session on the contents of the petition and the report of the Ad-Hoc Committee.”

“The report of the House of Assembly has actually laid a solid foundation for the probe by our team,” the source said.