Do Not Forget That Sanusi Also Vacated The Seat For You And Disappeared – Group Sends Message To Bayero

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Arewa Social Contract Initiatives has urged the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to vacate the ancient city in the spirit of peace and stability.

The group stated that the sudden return of the deposed Emir to Kano after packing his bags could ignite serious civil unrest in the city.

Speaking after summoning an emergency meeting of the 19 Northern States in Kano, the National Chairman of the Group, Sani Muhamud Darma, stated that Bayero’s actions negates the tradition of the Emirate Council.

Darma reminded Bayero that history would never be kind to him if he stood as the source of uncertainty and chaos which might consume many lives in the State.

Advertisement

He said, “Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the dethroned Emir of Kano, should remember that the same person he is challenging today vacated the same seat for him and even disappeared far away from Kano, but he accepted what happened in good faith without causing any uproar, why are you not replicating his actions?”

Darma said Aminu Ado Bayero should borrow a leaf from his siblings and even his very close brother, the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, for quietly vacating Kano and without making anything that will jeopardize peace.

“Beautifully, look at the Emir of Bichi and other Emirs, nobody heard anything from them, they respectfully left and vacated their thrones without causing any havoc, that is a clear love for Kano.

Advertisement

“We are totally against the ill-advised actions of the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, we strongly advise him to, as a matter of urgency, relocate and if he has any reservations of what had happened, he should channel it appropriately from wherever he is, but not Kano.

“somebody cannot sit in Abuja or wherever and decide the fate of Kano, the fact that Kano, with its attendant volatility, remained peaceful and calm, clearly shows that Emir Sanusi is being accepted wholly.

“For this, we are advising Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero not to buy the idea of plunging Kano into chaos, his actions right now shows that he is hovering a personal desire at the detriment of Kano peace and stability”, he added

Advertisement