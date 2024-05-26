BREAKING: Former EFCC Chairman Is Dead

The third Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, has reportedly died in Egypt.

The 61 year-old anti-graft chief died on Sunday in Egypt, where he had travelled for medical treatment.

It was gathered that his remains will be flown to Nigeria on Monday for burial in line with Islamic injunctions.

According to a top source, it was an irony of fate for the former EFCC who flew his wife to Egypt for medical treatment.

Advertisement

“He actually took his wife to Egypt for medical attention when he decided to remove kidney stone which had caused him some discomfort.

”He however died in the process of the procedure to remove the stone.

“His corpse will be brought to Nigeria on Monday for Janaza (Islamic burial). I think the Federal Government is assisting in the formalities to bring back his remains,” the source told The Nation.

Advertisement

Born on December 20, 1962, Lamorde joined the Nigerian Police in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021.

As a police officer, he served as the chairman of the EFCC between 2011 and 2015.

According to his profile on the EFCC’s website, Lamorde was the third executive chairman of the Commission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was appointed in an acting capacity as chairman of the commission on November 3, 2011, following the removal of Farida Waziri by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was subsequently confirmed as the third substantive chairman of the commission by the Senate on February 15, 2012.