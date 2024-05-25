‘You Have No Future In Nigeria’ – LP Chieftain Knocks Soyinka Over Warning To Peter Obi

The spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Ife Salako, has slammed Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka over the warning to the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, not to contest for the presidency in 2027.

Naija News reported that Soyinka, in an interview which has gone viral online, slammed Obi for allegedly condoning and encouraging the aggressive behaviour of his supporters, popularly known as Obidients, online.

The literary icon also accused the former Governor of Anambra State of dishonesty and misrepresentation of their discussion following their meeting at the outset of the controversy.

Soyinka also said that, for the sake of the country, he hopes Peter Obi won’t run for president in 2027.

Reacting, Salako, in a video shared on his X handle on Friday, accused Soyinka of causing issues in the country when he should be resolving them at his age.

The LP chieftain also claimed that the politician Soyinka is supporting, has killers, drug dealers and thugs in his camp.

Salako further said that Soyinka has caused so many issues in the country as the cultism he allegedly started is still rampant in the country and has taken another turn.

According to him, Soyinka is 89 and has no future in Nigeria, alleging that the Nobel Laureate used a gun to waylay people when things were not going the way he wanted when he was a youth.

He also stated that the discussion should be about improving the country, adding that businesses are shutting down and people are getting poorer by the day under the present administration.