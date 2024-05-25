Odili To Fubara: ‘No Man Can Shake You’ [Video]

Former Rivers State Governor Peter Odili has thrown his weight behind the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Odili urged the governor to remain focused on his people-centered objectives.

Odili made this declaration at the inauguration of the Omoku-Egbema Road in the state on Saturday.

He encouraged Fubara to stay the course, assuring him that the people of Rivers State are solidly behind him.

Odili, who governed the state from 1999 to 2007, praised Fubara’s achievements, stating that the projects undertaken by the current administration are enough to secure the people’s support for the 2027 election.

He added, “Don’t be afraid because when the people are with you, be assured that God is with you, and no man can shake you.”

Naija News understands that this endorsement comes amid a protracted political conflict between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, which has been ongoing for over a year.

Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has had a strained relationship with Odili, whom he once referred to as his “father.”

Watch full video:

