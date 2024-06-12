It Is Shocking That 27 Defected Lawmakers Are Still Considered Members Of PDP – Group

A group, the Domestic Transparency Watch, has urged the Rivers State government to reject the judgement of the high court in the state, which reinstated 27 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule.

The group advised the state government against condoning any form of legislative rascality being contemplated by the former members of the state House of Assembly.

Speaking via a statement by its president, Adam Biu, the group argued that the defection of the former lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a clear violation of Section 109(1)(g) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

He lamented that despite Martins Amaewhule and 25 others presenting a copy of the letter of defection on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly on December 18th, 2023, the judge ruled that the defected members are still PDP members and hence still members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Biu subsequently urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to reject and challenge the purported judgement in the best interest of the people of River State.

The group also joined the calls for the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the judgement of the Rivers State High Court that reinstated the former members of the state House of Assembly.

The statement read in part, “The Domestic Transparency Watch is deeply concerned by the level of legislative rascality being contemplated by the former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. We are particularly dismayed by the recent ruling of the Rivers State High Court, which reinstated the dismissed lawmakers despite clear evidence of their defection.

“The actions taken by the 26 lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule and their supporters to obtain this ruling is not only a blatant display of political misconduct but also a deliberate attempt to disrupt the state by undermining the law.

“Section 109(1)(g) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, explicitly states the rules regarding defection in parliament and its consequences. The former members were fully aware of these provisions. The judgment that the defected members are still part of the Rivers State House of Assembly and members of the PDP is shocking.

“We urge the Rivers State government not to tolerate the unethical behaviour planned by the dismissed lawmakers. The state government must outrightly reject and challenge the ruling in the best interest of the people of Rivers State.

“We also support the calls made by various groups and civil society organisations for the NJC to investigate the judgment of the Rivers State High Court, which reinstated the former members of the state House of Assembly.

“We have faith that the people of Rivers State will receive the justice they rightfully deserve. Regardless of who is promoting and endorsing it, the illegality of this form of behaviour should not be tolerated.“