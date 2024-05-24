Rivers Crisis: Fubara Sues For Peace Amidst Possible Calls For Anarchy By Opposition

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged his supporters to maintain peace and refrain from responding to intimidation within and without the state.

Naija News reports that this appeal comes in light of the threats made by certain council chairmen to prolong their stay in office, either peacefully or by force, beyond June 16.

These threats arose following a controversial amendment to the Local Government Law by the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly, which extended their tenure by six months.

However, a High Court in Port Harcourt has nullified this law, as requested by two council chairmen who support Governor Fubara.

In response to the potential calls for chaos, Governor Fubara denounced them as a diversionary tactic and assured that he would remain focused on enhancing governance in the state.

Fubara, who spoke during the inauguration of the reconstruction of the Okania-Ogbogoro road, stressed that the more he elevates the standards of governance, the weaker his critics will become, drawing a parallel with the strategy employed by eagles when attacked by crows.

Furthermore, in addition to the 5km road project, the Governor has consented to renovating Ogbogoro Secondary School, establishing a healthcare facility, and contemplating the construction of internal roads within the community.

Naija News reports that these requests were made by the leader of the Governor’s support group in Obio/Akpor Local Government, Chijioke Ihunwo.

Governor Fubara also approved the King of Akpor Kingdom’s plea to construct a top-notch palace for the kingdom. The King holds the esteemed position of a first-class traditional ruler.