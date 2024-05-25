Sanusi Vs Bayero: Atiku Breaks Silence, Blames Tinubu For Escalating Kano Emir Crisis

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has slammed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government’s decision to deploy soldiers in Kano to resolve the dispute over the Emirate throne.

In a statement to Naija News by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku accused Tinubu of unconstitutional interference in the state’s affairs.

He noted that the Kano State House of Assembly and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf followed due process in repealing the 2019 Emirate Council law and reappointing Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir.

Atiku, a former PDP presidential candidate, stated that the Federal Government’s actions violate the principles of true federalism and the Constitution’s exclusive and residual list dichotomy.

He also warned that the deployment of soldiers in extra-constitutional matters undermines the integrity of the Nigerian military and risks destabilizing Kano’s harmony, potentially leading to anarchy.

The PDP chieftain urged the Federal Government to respect Kano’s autonomy and refrain from interfering in the state’s internal affairs.

Atiku said: “It is surprising that in the early hours of today, exactly at about 5:30 am the former Emir of Kano, His Majesty Aminu Ado Bayero backed by Federal might made their way into the Nasarawa Palace of the Kano Emirate while the reappointed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II was at the Gidan Dabo, which is the main residence of the Emir of Kano.

“In this wise, the former Emir could not have made his way into the Nasarawa Palace without the support of the Federal Government having done so with the support of the Army and other security personnel in his company. The deployment of soldiers in extra constitutional matters such as this undermines the integrity of the Nigerian military.

“We need to remind the Tinubu administration that Kano State is known for peace and harmony spanning thousands of years and any attempt to destablise the peace of the Land of Commerce shall be resisted. Recall that Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned on 9th March, 2020 dethroned, Kano forged on in peace without any fracas.

“We wish to state unequivocally that if for any reason, law and order breaks down in Kano State, particularly Kano Municipal, the Federal Government should be held responsible as the act of providing security cover to the former Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero to come back to Kano is an invitation to anarchy.”

