JUST IN: LP National Chairman, Julius Abure Suspended Over Anti-party Activities

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has been suspended from the party for alleged high-handedness and anti-party activities.

Naija News reports that Abure was suspended by the executive of the party in Ward 3 in Arue-Uromi, in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The letter of suspension, dated May 14, 2024, was signed by the Ward Chairman, Thompson Ehiguese, and Ward Secretary, Stanley Usiomoh.

In the letter, the party stated that the suspension was with immediate effect and advised Abure to stop holding out or parading himself as a member of the party.

Advertisement

The suspension letter and another letter of ratification dated May 15, 2024, both of which were ratified at a meeting of the state executive committee on Friday night in Benin, the state capital.

The letter of ratification of his suspension was forwarded to the State Executive Committee of the party through the State Chairman by the Local Government Chairman of the party in Esan North-East, Patrick Onogbeni, and LG Secretary, Ehikioya Eromosele.

The ratification letter read, “Here forwarded to you and for your consideration is the ratification of the suspension of Julius Abure from the membership of Ward 3, Arue, Uromi, Ean North East LGA, Edo State.

Advertisement

“The LGA Executive met on 15th of May, 2024, about noon, to consider the matters presented on the suspension and accordingly found them weighty and the suspension ratified and upheld.”

At a meeting on Friday, the State Executive Committee led by Kelly Ogbaloi endorsed the decisions of the ward and local government committee of the party on Friday.

The committee considered the letters, together with the issues contained therein, and ratified Abure’s suspension.

Advertisement