‘It Is Not By Being Muscular, I Will Beat You’ – Blessing CEO Dares VeryDarkMan

A self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has threatened to beat up controversial social media critic, Martin Otse, also known as Verydarkman or VDM.

Naija News reports that Blessing, in an interview with Punch, said the duo had been embroiled in an online feud because she disagreed with his opinions.

Blessing noted that she is only silent because VDM has not done anything physical to her, but she will beat him mercilessly if he dares her.

She said, “VDM had been insulting me for months. He did a lot until I told him enough is enough. I am not going after him; but, if he does something to me, I will retaliate. It’s just that I will not reply when expected. If VDM dares me, I will beat him, just the same way David beat Goliath. It is not by being muscular.”

The relationship expert said that despite her controversial online personality, she is a disciplined individual in real life.

In her words, “People often misunderstand me because of my activities on social media. But in reality, I am very disciplined. My father instilled in me the value of selective actions, which has helped me to abstain from habits, such as smoking and drinking. I take pride in my actions, and I always hold myself accountable.”

Blessing added that fame had made her keep to herself more recently.

She added, “I am sapiosexual, so I love an intelligent and productive man. I am also very cautious of the kind of people I date because of fame. Fame has made me withdraw into my shell.”