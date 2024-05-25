Emir Tussle: NNPP Raises Alarm Over Potential State Of Emergency In Kano

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has issued a stern warning against any move to declare a state of emergency in Kano State amidst the ongoing emirship conflict.

Naija News reports that the party expressed concerns that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is leveraging federal security forces to undermine the state’s autonomy, particularly in matters concerning traditional rulership.

In a statement released on Saturday by the NNPP spokesman Ladipo Johnson, the party criticized the APC for allegedly using security agencies to disrupt the peace and legal state functions in Kano.

Johnson highlighted the situation as a perilous ploy that could destabilize the state’s governance and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevent the situation from escalating into violence.

The NNPP statement elaborated on the concerns surrounding the reinstatement of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, describing his return under heavy military escort as a violation of constitutional governance.

“This is a direct assault on the state’s prerogative to manage local governance and chieftaincy affairs, which are clearly delegated to the states under our federal system,” Johnson stated.

The conflict arises from the recent legislative changes by the Kano State Assembly, which led to the restoration of the Kano Emirate’s traditional structure. The state governor ratified this move, but certain federal quarters have since opposed it.

The NNPP has called on national elders, Nigerian citizens, and the international community to urge President Tinubu to rein in members of his party who are allegedly trying to throw Kano and the broader northern region into chaos to fulfill personal political ambitions.

“Allowing the issues in Kano to be resolved peacefully without federal interference is not just a matter of respecting state rights but also of upholding democratic principles,” added Johnson.

The party also criticized the Kano State Police Commissioner’s refusal to follow Governor Abba Yusuf’s directives, interpreting it as a disregard for the governor’s role as the state’s chief security officer.

According to the NNPP, this action represents a dangerous precedent where federal power is used to undermine state authority, potentially leading to a constitutional crisis.