Breaking: Tight Security As Court Begins Hearing On Kano Emirate Tussle

As the hearing on the Kano Emirates tussle begins, security personnel are heavily present in and around the Federal High Court complex sitting at Court Road in Kano.

Naija News reports that the organised labour nationwide strike over minimum wage had affected the sitting of the Federal High Court in Kano on the restraining order on the reinstatement of Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Kano had issued an order stopping the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law.

Justice Mohammed Liman granted the order in an application by Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate.

According to Daily Trust, Policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have placed their vehicles strategically around the court, restricting movement.

Also, vehicles are currently diverted from Court Road to Zoo Road and the Gyadi-Gyadi area.

More to come…