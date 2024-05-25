Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 25th May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 24th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1500 and sell at N1510 on Friday 24th May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1500 Selling Rate N1510

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1478 Selling Rate N1479

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Naira depreciated against the Dollar for the first time since last Thursday in the foreign exchange market, coinciding with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s issuance of fresh guidelines to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators.

According to FMDQ data, the Naira traded at ₦1485.66 per Dollar on Thursday, down from N1462.59 recorded on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that this represents a ₦23.07 loss compared to the previous day’s trading rate.

In the parallel market, the Naira also depreciated, trading at ₦1460 per Dollar on Thursday, compared to ₦1450 on Wednesday. This marks the first depreciation since the Naira shed ₦73 against the Dollar seven days ago.

The depreciation comes barely 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria ordered BDC operators to re-apply for licenses, a move aimed at regulating the foreign exchange market and curbing speculative trading.