Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 14th June 2024

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1480 and sell at N1490 on Thursday 13th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1480 Selling Rate N1490

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1475 Selling Rate N1476

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s crude oil output hit a new low in the month of May, dropping to 1.25 million barrels per day, as reported by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Naija News reports that OPEC’s monthly report on the global oil market for June indicated that Nigeria’s daily average production was 1.25 million barrels per day in May, marking a 2.34% decrease from the 1.28 million barrels per day seen in April.

The OPEC noted that the data on production was gathered through direct conversations with Nigerian officials.

The organization receives information on crude oil production from two main sources: direct communication with member countries and secondary sources like energy intelligence platforms.

Further examination of the report revealed that production levels were at 1.3 million barrels per day by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and the beginning of this year.