Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 15th June 2024

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1480 and sell at N1485 on Friday 14th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1481 Selling Rate N1482

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has revealed plans to establish a terminal in the Caribbean for exporting petroleum products to North American countries.

Naija News reports that Dangote disclosed this during the Afreximbank’s Trade and Investment Forum in The Bahamas on Wednesday, June 12.

Dangote mentioned that the company is capable of delivering petroleum products to the region in just 18 to 20 days.

The Nigerian billionaire also stated that a bilateral agreement will be signed with the region to build the terminal for exporting their petroleum products.

Dangote said: “I know the price in the Caribbean in terms of petroleum products is very high. We produce it cheaply. We can always bring it here. We can set up a terminal and we’ll be able to fix their needs.

“We will have a bilateral agreement with them, and also, bringing in stuff from there is not more than 18 to 20 days maximum. And then we need to set up a terminal.

“Once we set up a terminal, they will have a very cheap oil. They will have cheap energy. And by having cheap energy, their own economy will grow faster.”