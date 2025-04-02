Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 2nd April 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 1st April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1550 and sell at ₦1560 on Tuesday 1st April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1550 Selling Rate ₦1560

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1542 Lowest Rate ₦1520

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The World Bank is set to approve a total of $632 million in fresh loans to Nigeria on Monday, aimed at supporting crucial sectors such as nutrition improvement and quality education, despite mounting concerns over the country’s rising debt profile.

According to Punch, the loans consist of $80 million for the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria 2.0 project and $552 million for the HOPE for Quality Basic Education for All programme.

Both projects are currently in the final stages of negotiation and are expected to receive approval later today. These loans are part of a broader strategy by the World Bank to assist Nigeria in achieving its development goals, focusing on healthcare, education, and community resilience.

The funds will enhance the Nigerian government’s efforts to improve nutrition outcomes and increase access to quality education for Nigerian children.

The approval of these loans follows the $500 million loan granted to Nigeria last Friday to support the Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus Programme.

This initiative, launched on March 28, 2025, aims to address Nigeria’s economic challenges by providing grants for vulnerable households and supporting small businesses affected by economic downturns.