Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 1st April 2025

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 31st March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1540 and sell at ₦1550 on Monday 31st March, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1542 Lowest Rate ₦1520

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

MRS Filling Station has announced a new pricing structure, raising its pump price for petrol to ₦930 per litre in Lagos and ₦960 for residents in northern Nigeria.

The price hike, which took effect on March 28, 2025, follows the recent suspension of the sale of petroleum products in naira by the Dangote refinery.

This represents an increase of ₦70 from the previous price of ₦860 per litre in Lagos, ₦870 per litre in other South-West states, and a ₦80 increase from the ₦880 per litre previously charged in the northern regions.

The price hike at MRS stations has sparked concerns of a ripple effect, with other filling stations reportedly following suit.

For instance, NIPCO, a key player in the market, sold at ₦930 per litre in Magboro, Ogun State, on Saturday, echoing the new pricing trend set by MRS.

The updated pricing list from MRS Oil & Gas revealed that petrol prices now vary by region. Lagos retains the lowest price at ₦930 per litre, while the South-West and Kwara regions will see petrol sold for ₦940 per litre.

The South-South and South-East regions—including states like Edo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Enugu—will now pay ₦960 per litre.

In the northern states, there is a mixed pricing structure: Abuja, Kaduna, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Nasarawa will pay ₦950 per litre, while other northern states like Zamfara, Kano, Jos, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, Jigawa, Gombe, and Yobe will see prices at ₦960 per litre.