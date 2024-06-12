Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 12th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 11th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1482 and sell at N1485 on Tuesday 11th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1482 Selling Rate N1485

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1480 Selling Rate N1481

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Exchange Market (NGX) kicked off the week positively, with the equities market gaining ₦323bn in profit.

Naija News reports that this progress led to an increase in equity capitalisation to ₦56.452 trillion on Monday from ₦56.128 trillion recorded by the bourse on Friday last week.

Moreover, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 99,793.71 from 99,222.33 in the previous trading day.

Market breadth was favourable, with 29 stocks advancing, 10 stocks declining, and 79 stocks remaining unchanged in 8,657 deals.

FLOUR MILL, TOTAL, and ACCESSCORP were the top gainers, with a growth of 10 per cent, 9.98 per cent, and 9.86 per cent in share price, closing at ₦41.80, ₦353.60, and ₦18.95, respectively, up from ₦38.00, ₦321.50, and ₦17.25 per share.

Conversely, ETRANZACT, DAARCOMM, and CHAMPION were the top losers, shedding 9.90 per cent, 9.52 per cent, and 6.67 per cent each, closing at ₦4.55, N0.57, and N2.80 from the initial N5.05, N0.63, and N3.00 per share.

In terms of volume index, banking stocks dominated, with FIDELITY BANK trading 605.256 million shares valued at ₦6.025 billion in 417 deals, followed by ACCESSCORP, which traded 93.067 million shares worth N1.744 billion in 1,032 deals.