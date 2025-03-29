Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 29th March 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 28th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1540 and sell at ₦1550 on Friday 28th March, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1540 Lowest Rate ₦1535

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s Money Supply (M2) saw a year-on-year increase of 17.3 per cent, reaching ₦110.3 trillion in February 2025, up from ₦93.97 trillion during the same month in 2024.

This information was provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its recently released Money and Credit Statistics.

Naija News reports that the report also indicated a 13.4 percent year-on-year decline in credit to the economy, which fell to ₦99.4 trillion in February 2025, mainly due to lending reductions to the government and the private sector.

The CBN’s data on Money and Credit Statistics highlighted that favorable changes influenced the annual growth in the money supply in its various components.

Quasi-money, which encompasses savings deposits, time deposits, and other near-money assets, increased by 14 percent year-on-year, rising to ₦72.7 trillion from ₦63.7 trillion in February 2024.

In addition, Demand Deposits experienced a significant rise of 22.8 percent year-on-year, reaching ₦33.05 trillion in February 2025, compared to ₦26.9 trillion in February 2024.