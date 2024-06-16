Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 16th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 15th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1490 and sell at N1495 on Saturday 15th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1490 Selling Rate N1495

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1481 Selling Rate N1482

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote has disclosed that local and foreign mafia tried to stop him from establishing his $19 billion refinery.

Dangote stated that certain individuals did everything they could to sabotage the project.

The billionaire said he was aware that there would be some resistance, but never anticipated that it would be so harsh.

He spoke on Wednesday at the Afreximbank annual meetings (AAN) and AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The business mogul also stated that he has repaid about $2.4 billion of the $5.5 billion borrowed to build the refinery.

Dangote, who tagged himself a fighter throughout his life, said the mafias had tried several times to defeat him.