Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 13th June 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 12th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1480 and sell at N1490 on Wednesday 12th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The foreign majority shareholder in Guinness Nigeria Plc, Diageo, has agreed to sell its controlling equity stake of 58.02 per cent to a Singaporean multinational, Tolaram.

According to an agreement signed on Tuesday, Tolaram will take over Diageo’s 58.02% ownership in Guinness Nigeria and establish long-term licensing and royalty contracts to maintain production of the Guinness brand and Diageo’s locally produced ready-to-drink and mainstream spirits brands.

The acquisition of 58.02% by Tolaram will trigger a mandatory tender offer aimed at acquiring shares from minority shareholders, which could boost its controlling stake.

In a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the board of Guinness Nigeria stated that the transaction is anticipated to be completed in 2025, pending the necessary regulatory approvals in Nigeria.

“Diageo remains deeply committed to Nigeria and will retain ownership of the Guinness brand, which will be licensed to Guinness Nigeria for the long-term, enabling the next phase of growth and development of Guinness Nigeria under the stewardship of Tolaram,” Guinness Nigeria stated.