Why I Will Not Obey Court Order Stopping The Reinstatement Of Sanusi – Gov Yusuf

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has opened up on the reason he will not obey a court order seeking to stop the reinstatement of a former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Kano granted an order stopping the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law.

Justice Mohammed Liman granted the order in an application by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate.

However, Sanusi Bature, the Director-General, Media and Publicity of Governor Yusuf stated that the state was not bound by the court order

He disclosed this during an interview on Arise Television on Friday.

Bature said, “This is an ex parte order, and it’s given largely probably for the protection of the human rights of the subjects involved in this case.

“Unfortunately for those that filed this case, the court order came many hours after the decision of Governor Yusuf. This bill emanated from the State House of Assembly, it’s not even an executive bill.

“Therefore the court order came at a time when the decision has been taken and court orders are meant to prevent something from happening. Governor Yusuf signed the law at exactly 5pm and the court order came after 11pm.

“We can only respect a court order that comes at the right time. Therefore, this is something that came at a very wrong time. By law, the Kano) State is not bound by this court order. This is just a by-gone issue, because the Kano people are happy with the decision to restore Emir Sanusi.

“The decision to reinstate Sanusi is done in good faith and in the best interest of the people of Kano because that is what they have been craving for.”

