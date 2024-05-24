Three Arrested As Army Raid Kidnappers’ Hideouts In Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in a recent anti-kidnap operation, apprehended three individuals suspected of being kidnappers.

Naija News understands that the individuals were arrested when the troops raided their hideouts in the Bwari Area Council in Abuja.

The captured suspects include one informant for the kidnappers and two accomplices.

It is worth noting that the Bwari Area Council has recently seen an increase in kidnappings. On Tuesday, more than 20 residents were abducted in the area council.

A statement released on Friday by the Nigerian Army mentioned that the soldiers seized weapons, five ATM cards, and illegal substances from the suspects.

The statement stated that on Thursday, 23rd May 2024, troops conducted a raid on the suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Ajegunle Mpape, located in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT, explicitly targeting a well-known informant who shelters kidnappers.

“During the operation, the troops apprehended an informant suspect named Ashiru Mohammed with two female accomplices, Raham Abubakar and Sadiya Mohammed.

“The suspects were found in possession of one Beretta pistol, one pistol magazine, and 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The troops also recovered five ATM cards from different banks, two mobile phones, and suspected illicit drugs. The suspects are currently helping in further investigations,” the statement noted.

The military also reported that soldiers apprehended an alleged kidnapper in Oyo state during a routine stop-and-search operation. It said the suspect confessed to being a kidnapper and a cattle rustler.

“In a related development, troops acting on an alert about a kidnap syndicate operating around Sepeteri in the Shaki general area, of Oyo State conducted a stop-and-search operation along the Igboho-Igbeti Road in Igbeti Local Government Area. The troops intercepted a suspected kidnapper, Usman Mohammed Aliyu, who was found in possession of N400,000.00.

“During further investigation, Aliyu confessed to being involved in cattle rustling and kidnapping. The suspects will be handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies after investigations,” the statement added.