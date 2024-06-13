Breaking: Angry Abuja Residents Burn Corpse Of Robber After Policeman’s Death

Tension soared in the Abaji area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when some irate residents set the corpse of a suspected armed robber ablaze following a failed bank robbery on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm when the robbers attempted to raid a local bank.

According to a police officer who witnessed the event, the assailants first targeted the police station along Toto road, leading to the tragic death of an inspector identified only as Abila.

The officer recounted how the robbers, disembarking from two unmarked vehicles, commenced firing at the station.

“I managed to escape, but Inspector Abila, who initially escaped, was fatally shot in the chest as he turned back,” he explained.

The robbers then proceeded to the branch of a commercial bank at the town’s roundabout, where they fired shots indiscriminately.

A bank staff, speaking anonymously, informed that while the robbers failed to access the main vault, they looted some cash from the counters.

“They shot a guard who sought refuge in the bank’s security house before entering the bank,” he added.

A swift response from a combined team of police, military personnel, vigilantes, and hunters led to a fierce gunfight that resulted in the death of two robbers.

An angry mob captured one of the deceased robbers and set his body on fire, a Daily Trust correspondent reported from the scene.

CP Benneth Igweh, the FCT Police Commissioner, confirmed the death of two robbers and praised the collaborative efforts of the security forces in thwarting the robbery.

He also noted that a search operation was underway to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

CP Igweh extended his condolences to the family of Inspector Abila and reassured the public of the police’s commitment to maintaining security in the area.