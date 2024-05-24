Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Opens Up On Dumping APC For Another Party

Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim has dismissed allegations that he was leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political party.

Recall that Jimoh Ibrahim was suspended from the APC over alleged anti-party activities.

In the suspension letter, sixteen members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward 11 in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, carried out his suspension.

In the letter, the ward excos claimed that Jimoh has openly declared his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party, as evidenced by his recent actions and his derogatory remarks about APC in various media outlets.

The letter was signed by ward executive members including Bakere Usuf, Tore Obwoselu, Oloyinmi Idowu, Borewaye Louyomi, Oladipupo Bose, Alkimbobola Seyi, Lawal-Babatunde, Aritawe-Ademole, Akinkuoju Olarewaju and Fabioye Ajoke.

But speaking during an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, the Ondo lawmaker said he has never engaged in anti-party activities.

Ibrahim, who contested the Ondo APC gubernatorial election, added that if he were to leave the party, he would publicly declare it.

“Everyone is informed that I will never engage in anti-party activities. If I am no longer going to be APC, I will announce it publicly,” he said.

According to him, adhering to internal democratic processes is essential for maintaining the integrity and functionality of the political landscape and articulated the constitutional procedures for suspending party members.

Senator Ibrahim said it should be done at the state, local government, and additional working committee levels.

