Edo Guber: ‘Tinubu Saved Nigeria, But Ighodalo Is Everybody’s Man’ – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Odigie, has said President Bola Tinubu‘s influence cannot secure victory for the party in the Edo State 2024 Governorship election.

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain made this known in an interview with ARISE News on Friday while declaring his support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, to become the next governor of Edo State.

According to Odigie, who is also a member of the Edo Integrity Group, Ighodalo stands out amongst all the candidates for the upcoming election.

The APC chieftain acknowledged Tinubu’s courageous leadership in saving the country from becoming like Venezuela’s economy but noted that it would take the party a lot of work to win the gubernatorial election.

He said, “We all know that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu just came on board, and what is happening today is not his making. And I’m sure Nigeria would have long nose dived, you know, gone down beyond where it is today, would have been Venezuela if not for the courageous leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“But are Edo people happy? The answer is no, with the Federal government, the answer is no, they’re not. The cost of living is high, that’s true. Fuel is selling for N850, that’s true. The exchange rate is not helping matters, that is true. But coming to the state, are the workers happy with the N70,000 minimum wage of Godwin Obaseki? They are. Are the teachers happy with the 80% increment? They are. So, APC has a lot of work to do.

“The foundation of this problem is the lack of internal democracy. You know, if there is no internal democracy, we can never achieve good governance.

“I am a realist. I am a firm believer of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and I also fought to ensure power return to central. Power rotation, fairness, equity is key for me. And I will tell you without mincing words that this election is about the candidates’ capacity. Whether we like it or not, Asue Ighodalo stands out, he stands tall.

“Asue Ighodalo is everybody’s man, he’s my man (for the role of Edo governor) because I want a better Edo, I want a better Nigeria. Olumide Akpata is not bad, but for the fact that Edo South, his local government, has been governor for eight years, we cannot afford to continue with that.”