Sanusi: Gov Yusuf Allegedly Withdraws Bayero’s Convoy, Stops Him From Boarding Flight To Kano

The Kano State Government, headed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has reportedly withdrawn the convoy of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero.

Recall that the governor also ordered the sacked monarchs, including Bayero, to hand over Emirate Council properties to the commissioner of local government, who also serves as the state deputy governor, and vacate their palace within two days.

This development is coming after the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II on Thursday, May 23.

According to a report by Daily Nigerian, Bayero visited Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state to urge the Awujale of the Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Adetona to prevail on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene on the plan to remove him.

Sources who spoke to the aforementioned publication disclosed that the dethroned monarch was trying to return to the palace to pack out his property and other personal belongings, availing himself of Governor Yusuf’s 48-hour deadline.

However, the state government reportedly stopped the emir’s move and asked security operatives to prevent him from boarding a flight to Kano.

A source in the state government disclosed that the government halted the move to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“When we learnt of his plan to return to the palace, we ordered all the vehicles in the convoy to return to the palace. The vehicles were already in the Kano airport awaiting his return.

“And we also drew the attention of security agents to thwart his plans of flying back to Kano at the moment,” said the source.