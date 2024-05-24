Nigeria Was Bleeding When We Took Over Power – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the nation was bleeding when he took over power in 2023, adding that his administration has been able to stop the bleeding.

The President called for a more effective local government system that fosters community development and delivers the essentials of governance within a strengthened federal structure.

Speaking when he received a delegation of the Yoruba Leaders of Thought at the State House on Friday, Tinubu emphasized that governance must be transformative and must address the critical needs of citizens.

He said the past 12 months have been fulfilling for his administration despite the presence of some challenges that are being addressed frontally.

Tinubu said: “It has been challenging. It has been fulfilling as well. We took over, and we have stopped the bleeding. I can say categorically now that Nigeria is no longer bleeding. And it will not bleed to death, but rather will now move to prosperity. That is the promise that I made to you all, and it is also the charge that you gave to me.

“We are managing to swim through the pond. The current is not a good one. We will turn the tide. We are turning the bend. This I assure you. I am being very careful. The worst is over for Nigeria. We will prevail.

“I thank the team who have been working really hard. All I can promise is that we will do whatever it takes. We are determined, and we will work so that all Nigerians can feel the impact of good governance.”

He assured Nigerians that his administration will ensure they get value for every kobo spent, and that his government will leave a lasting legacy of prosperity to future generations, while removing the yoke of poor governance and expanding access to qualitative public goods.

“We will get value for our money, and it is not for ourselves, but for our children. Our children will not inherit the burden of bad governance. Yet, they will enjoy the prosperity of Nigeria as a blessed nation from our very hands; from our sweat. We will bequeath to them a nation full of pride and prosperity,” Tinubu said.

The President also called for the deepening of governance and the reinforcement of leadership across all levels of government and institutions.

He added that his administration is committed to encouraging fiscal federalism and strengthening the system to enhance inclusion and equity for all Nigerians.