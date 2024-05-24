‘Don’t Do Anything To My Baby’ – Comedian AY Speaks On Expecting A Child With BBNaija Alex

Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker, Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has made a mockery of the rumours about expecting a baby from former Big Brother housemate, Alex Unusual.

Naija News recalls that shortly after AY and his wife, Mabel Makun, confirmed their marriage crash, Alex was fingered as one of those who contributed to the crash of the marriage.

There were also rumours that the BBNaija star was pregnant with AY’s child, which the duo neither debunked nor addressed online.

In the wake of the social media brouhaha, Alex deactivated all her social media accounts and returned with an intriguing video about the widespread claims on Wednesday night.

Although she did not directly address the rumours, Alex made a compilation of some hurtful words that were said about her over AY’s marriage crash.

The reality TV star also informed her fans and followers about Nigeria’s cybersecurity laws and the legal consequences of bullying someone with false details.

Reacting to the well-scripted video, comedian AY jokingly warned Alex not to harm “his baby,” which she was rumoured to be carrying.

The movie star added that he was ready to entertain jobless social media users with his personal life.

He wrote, “Above all. Please don’t do anything to my baby that you are carrying. We must entertain all the jobless people on social media.”

