Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 24th May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 23rd May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1490 and sell at N1505 on Thursday 23rd May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1490 Selling Rate N1505

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1467 Selling Rate N1468

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Naira has continued its upward trajectory against the US Dollar, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains in the foreign exchange market.

According to the latest data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the Naira appreciated to ₦1462.59 per Dollar on Wednesday from ₦1465.68 on Tuesday, reflecting a gain of ₦3.09.

Naija News reports that this sustained appreciation comes amid recent fluctuations and is a positive indicator for the Nigerian economy, which has seen varied currency performances over the past months.

The Naira has maintained a steady rate of ₦1450 per Dollar in the parallel market, showing stability across different trading platforms.

During the 295th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, attributed the Naira’s recent movements in the forex market to a seasonal hike in demand.