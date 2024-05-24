2027: Bode George Speaks On Atiku’s Decision To Drop Presidential Ambition For Peter Obi

A former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Deputy Chairman, Bode George, has reacted to a recent statement by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, that he would drop his ambition in 2027 if the party picks the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that George, while fielding questions from newsmen during his address to the nation, titled “My Thoughts on The State of Our Country in the Last 25 Years: A Time to Chart A New Direction”, said PDP must stick to its power rotation between the North and South to win in 2027.

George said power rotation must be sacrosanct, stressing that the PDP should learn from its mistake in 2023, which led to its defeat at the poll.

According to him, power rotation, as embedded in the party’s constitution, was to guard against any situation that might bring back the military to power.

Advertisement

He said that the party’s founders divided the country into six geo-political zones to unite the majority and minority tribes and give everyone a sense of belonging.

George added that the party’s founders also came up with the idea that the six geo-political zones should share the top six positions in the land for equity and justice.

He said: “Our party has a grundnorm. The constitution of our party as compiled by the founding father, Baba Ekwueme (former Vice President Alex Ekwueme) and his team will remain a guiding light.

Advertisement

“We have paid a big price for not following the rule. We have made mistakes, let us learn. It has cost us too much.

“Section 7 sub section 3C states very clearly that the party must adhere to the zoning and rotation procedures for party positions and elective positions simultaneously for things to work well.

“This is because the problem since 1960 is between majority tribes and minority tribes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The majority tribe will have their way, but the minority will just be mere onlookers. That was the major cause of coups and counter coups.

“They (founding fathers) agreed that every eight years, all the positions held by northern zones should come to the south zones, vice versa, for rotation.

“The moment we (the PDP) started tinkering with that idea officially against our grundnorm, that was what created division in PDP.”