Why We Want Wike To Join APC – Tony Okocha

The Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, has said its leadership wants the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to join the party and help it win the presidential election for Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Okocha stated this on Thursday during a one-million-man solidarity march for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda’ in Port Harcourt.

Okocha described Wike as a game changer and political strategist with a midas touch.

According to the APC chieftain, Wike’s presence in the party will make President Tinubu’s reelection in Rivers State easier like he did during the last presidential election.

He said, “Wike is the leader of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ in Rivers State. Wike was responsible for the victory of the Tinubu election in Rivers State. Wike is a reformer and he is our leader Rivers in State.

“Wike is the game changer he has a Midas torch and you remember that we have been wooing him to come over to to help us. This is again one of those attempts to woo him to come over to APC and help us so that we will continue to win the elections for Mr President, particularly when elections come for 2027.

“A time came in Rivers State when we could not campaign for our presidential candidate using the party platform upon which he emerged because we were threatened by the entire leadership of APC in Rivers State.

“They told us that the man we were supporting Bola Tinubu, was too old and that he had become senile. How can we support a man who will die any moment soon, that he was at the departure lounge?

“They said to us that we were supporting a man who is medically unfit and was using all the social media platforms to paint him as someone who defecates on himself. I want to state here that President Tinubu is the best thing that happened to Nigeria.

“Rome was not built in a day. Nigeria suffered setbacks- political, economic, socio-cultural and we have a leader who just came on the throne for nearly one year.

“Can he possibly upturn the mistakes of 30 or 50 years in one year? So it’s a process and the process began the same day he took the oath of office. The President was very clear when he said that he wanted to fix Nigeria and he said that fuel subsidies were gone.

“Today states, federal, and local government areas are packing money in billions for the development of the State. I am aware that the first and biggest project that will transverse the length and breadth of Nigeria is being carried out under Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”