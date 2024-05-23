Police React To Viral Video Of Officer Strangling Uber Driver While On Motion

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted to a viral video showing a police officer strangling an Uber driver while the car was in motion on an expressway.

Naija News reports that an X user who tweets anonymously as Omolomo had shared the video with the caption that reads: “In case you see this please you only have one duty, tag #Princemoye1 #PoliceNG and #PoliceNG_CRU

“Let them see how an officer of the law is strangling a driver in motion.”

The video which has since gone viral showed a police officer holding the driver’s neck while a lady in the car screamed for help.

Reacting to the video, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called for an investigation into the viral video.

He wrote: “Where is this again? Can we have more information about it? Thanks.

“#PoliceNG, #PoliceNG_CRU, take up this and investigate, please. Thanks.”

