Nigeria Police Appoint AIG Longe As First Female Force Secretary

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the appointment of AIG Yetunde Longe as its first female Secretary.

This decision was made by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, in line with the force’s commitment to promoting gender inclusivity and equality in all aspects of its operations.

In a publication released on Wednesday, the force said AIG Longe brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role, having served in various capacities within the NPF since her appointment as a Cadet ASP in 1990.

Her dedication and competence have been evident throughout her career, and thanks to her bachelor’s degree in forensic toxicology, she has demonstrated exceptional skills in crime management and investigation.

Furthermore, AIG Longe’s professional development has been enhanced through her participation in advanced courses, including the Advanced Detective Course and Intermediate Command Course at Police Staff College Jos, as well as the Protection of Civilians course in Italy.

Throughout her illustrious career, AIG Longe has held several key positions, including Administrative Officer, Crime Officer, Commandant, and Assistant Commissioner of Police. She has proven her capabilities in various roles.

Naija News reports that prior to her appointment as the first female Secretary, Longe served as Commissioner of Police for the Port Authority Police, Eastern Command, Port Harcourt, and later as Assistant Inspector General of Police in the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police reiterated the importance of gender sensitivity in police appointments and operations, emphasizing that it is a non-negotiable principle.