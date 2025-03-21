State of Emergency: IGP Orders Immediate Deployment Of Forces To Rivers, Vows Tough Action Against Threats

In response to escalating political tensions in Rivers State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency on March 18, 2025, prompting swift security reinforcements.

Following this directive, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of additional security personnel and resources to the state.

The move, undertaken in collaboration with the Armed Forces and other agencies, aims to restore order, protect lives and property, and prevent a complete breakdown of law and order.

Authorities have also warned against any attempts to exploit the situation, emphasizing that security forces are prepared to take decisive action against threats to stability.

According to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on 20th March 2025, and made available to Naija News, the Nigeria Police Force had been closely monitoring the security situation in the state.

Intelligence reports had consistently flagged imminent threats to public order, necessitating a coordinated security response.

The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed the right of aggrieved individuals to seek legal redress through judicial means.

However, authorities have warned against attempts to exploit the situation through illegal protests, violent demonstrations, or other activities that could destabilize the state.

The statement read, “The series of events that cumulated into this declaration were direct consequences of the political crisis that has engulfed the state in the last 22 months. These events have clearly made out a case of a state that has reached a tripping point, necessitating a timely intervention to avert a total breakdown of law and order in Rivers State which could have broader implications for National Security.

“In response, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has ordered the immediate deployment of additional personnel and resources to Rivers State. This effort, undertaken in collaboration with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, is intended to bolster security, protect lives and property, and secure critical infrastructure in the state.

“The Nigeria Police Force emphasizes that aggrieved Individuals retain the right to seek legal redress through the appropriate judicial channels. Consequently, any attempt to exploit the situation through unlawful gatherings, protests, or activities to disrupt public peace will be met with the full force of the law. Citizens are urged to remain law-abiding, comply with all legal directives, and continue their daily activities without fear.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace and security. Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities that may compromise public safety.

“Individuals or groups with criminal intent are hereby warned to stay away from Rivers State. Security forces are fully prepared to take decisive action against any threats to the peace and stability of the state.”