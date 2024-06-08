Phone Numbers Of Lagos Police Stations, Area Commands (Full List)

The Lagos State Police Command has taken a significant step towards enhancing public engagement and emergency response by introducing dedicated phone lines for Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other key officers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, announced the move in a press statement released on Saturday.

The new initiative is designed to replace the previous system in which public interactions were conducted through police officers’ personal phone numbers.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command, in a remarkable move to provide a more stable channel of communication between the public and the police, has acquired hundreds of telephone lines to be permanently assigned to the offices of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other strategic officers.

“This move phases out the old era where the personal phone numbers of these strategic officers are used for official communication/assignments, resulting in communication barrier whenever these officers are redeployed.

“With the new arrangement, numbers remain permanently attached to particular offices such that with the redeployment of the occupants of such officers, the phone numbers remain the same.”

According to the statement, the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, introduced the dedicated phone lines for police stations and area commands to enhance communication, response times, and access to police services for the people of Lagos State.

Fayoade praised the Police Community Relations Committee for donating desktop phones to all police divisions in Lagos State, supporting the new phone line initiative. He noted that the collaboration will enhance community engagement and contribute to a safer Lagos.

Here is a list of dedicated phone numbers of police area commands and divisions in Lagos State:

*Area A*

– Area A: 09168627507

– Victoria Island: 09168630904

– Adeniji Adele: 09168572033

– Ebute-Ero: 09168629299

– Ikoyi: 09168628970

– L/Building: 09168628965

– Dolphin: 09168628982

– Onikan: 09168627519

*Area B*

– Area B: 09168630921

– Trinity: 09168630907

– Layeni: 09168627509

– Kirikiri: 09168628948

– Tolu: 09168628960

– Ajegunle: 09168628940

– Ijora-Badia: 09168628964

*Area C*

– Area C: 09168627513

– Iponri: 09168553406

– Aguda: 09168566217

– Orile: 09168628972

– Bode Thomas: 09168628951

– Denton: 09168630933

– Yaba: 09168627995

– Surulere: 09168628984

– Sabo: 09168628937

*Area D*

– Area D: 09168628979

– Isolo: 09168629298

– Ajao Estate: 09168627505

– Ago Okota: 09168629297

– Ejigbo: 09168630916

– Alakara: 09168630923

– Ijeshatedo: 09168628956

– Aswani: 09168620774

– Mushin: 09168628969

– Itire: 091686228980

– Ilasamaja: 09168628938

*Area E*

– Area E: 09168630939

– Ojo: 09168628926

– Okokomaiko: 09168628997

– Satellite: 09168628955

– Onireke: 09168628979

– FESTAC: 09168628988

– Trade Fair: 09168627515

– Iba: 09168630918

*Area F*

– Area F: 09168628963

– Ikeja: 09168630930

– Alausa: 09168628945

– Akinpelu: 09168628959

– Mosafejo: 09168567306

– Shogunle: 09168628937

– Makinde: 09168627520

– Ojodu: 09168630911

– Man-Centre: 09168628981

– Ilupeju: 09168628961

*Area G*

– Area G: 09168630968

– Dopemu: 09168630906

– Abattior: 09168628993

– Elere: 09168628994

– Isokoko: 09168628992

– Oko-Oba: 09168628407

– Alakuko: 09168605713

– Ijaiye-Ojokoro: 09168628941

– Pen-Cinema: 09168630914

*Area H*

– Area H: 09168628983

– Shomolu: 09168629245

– Ogudu: 09168630912

– Ketu: 09168627508

– Isheri: 09168628971

– Anthony: 09168628954

– Alapere: 09168630940

– Alade: 09168629281

– Oworoshoki: 09168628949

– Bariga: 09168629395

– Onipanu: 09168627506

– Ifako: 09168627506

*Area J*

– Area J: 09168628973

– Maroko: 09168630931

– Epe: 09168628995

– Ogombo: 09168630922

– Elemoro: 09168628968

– Langbasa: 09168628947

– Akodo: 09168628943

– Ajah: 09168627314

– Odo-Noforija: 09168627516

– LFTZ: 09168628959

– Ilasan: 09168628976

*Area K*

– Area K: 09168628985

– Badagry: 091686230917

– Ijanikin: 09168628998

– Seme: 09168628998

– Morogbo: 09168627511

– Ishashi: 09168627993

– Ilemba-Hausa: 09168568189

*Area L*

– Area L: 09168628962

– Ibese: 09168628944

– Takwa Bay: 09168628939

– Ilashe: 09168627512

– Igboologun: 09168630938

– Osolu Kingdom: 09168627517

*Area M*

– Area M: 09168630924

– Ikotun: 09168688099

– Igando: 09168630919

– Shasha: 09168628967

– Gowon-Estate: 09168627514

– Idimu: 09168628953

– Isheri-Oshun: 09168627994

*Area N*

– Area N: 09168627996

– Shagamu Rd: 09168630909

– Owutu: 09168630905

– Ipakodo: 09168628942

– Ikorodu: 09168628942

– Imota: 091686230910

– Ijede: 09168628990

– Ketu-Ereyun: 09168627510

– Owode-Onirin: 09168628977

– Agbowa: 09168630915

*Area P*

– Area P: 09168629392

– Ipaja: 09168628975

– Oke-Odo: 09168630937

– Alagbado: 09168630920

– Meiran: 09168628946

– Ayobo: 09168627518

“State CID & Control Rooms*

– State CID Panti: 09168628950

– Control Rooms: 09168631001, 09168631002, 09168631003, 09168631004