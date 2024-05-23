Lookman Nominated For Player Of The Week After Winning Europa League For Atalanta

Nigerian professional footballer who currently plays for Serie A club – Atalanta, Ademola Lookman, has been nominated for the UEFA Europa League Player of the Week.

Naija News reports that the 26-year-old winger scored a superb hat-trick on Wednesday night to help Atalanta defeat Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League final clash.

Davide Zappacosta and Ederson, two of his fellow teammates, have also been nominated for the award.

Additionally, Piero Hincapie, a defender from Bayer Leverkusen, is also in the running for the prestigious accolade.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Lookman secured the award during Atalanta’s triumph over Olympic Marseille in the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old winger showcased his skills by scoring a goal and providing an assist in the second-leg match.

Last night, Lookman opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a close-range finish from Zappacosta’s cross, putting pressure on Bayer Leverkusen, who had previously enjoyed a 51-game unbeaten streak before the Europa League final.

Advertisement

Atalanta demonstrated that the early goal was no fluke when Lookman doubled the Italian side’s lead in the 26th minute.

At halftime, the Italian Serie A team held a 2-0 advantage, leaving Bayer Leverkusen’s supporters hopeful for a comeback in the second half from their nearly invincible team.

However, the second half belonged to Ademola Lookman as he completed a hat-trick in spectacular fashion. Scamacca initiated Atalanta’s counterattack, advancing towards the box and passing to the Nigerian winger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lookman, a former Leicester City forward, shifted the ball to his left before firing it into the net to secure a 3-0 victory.

This goal not only secured the 2023-2024 Europa League title for Atalanta but also put an end to Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run, leaving coach Xabi Alonso with much to ponder as Leverkusen prepares for the DFB-POKAL final on May 25.