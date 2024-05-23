Do Not Sell Oluremi Tinubu Wrappers – Ganduje Warns APC Women

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has advised women leaders of the party not to merchandise wrappers the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu gave to Nigerian women.

Ganduje stated this during the official presentation of bail of wrappers to women leaders at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja yesterday.

He insisted that the clothing materials must be freely given to the Nigerian women without demanding anything from them.

The First Lady, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, urged the women to manage the quantity of wrappers in good faith and assured them that more of such programmes were on the way.

Issuing his warnings, Ganduje said: “This programme is financial inclusiveness for women and it has to be encouraged because the whole problem is financial, though their is element of culture and religion, but with time all these will give way for full women participation.

“So, Second Lady, this is a good omen to improve the financial stand of our women. I’m happy to hear that this programme is for women who are already in fabrics business and their business is down due to the present economic challenge which is all over the world.

“By introducing this programme, these are assets because they will increase their goods and when they sell them, they will buy more wrappers to shore up their businesses. I now advise those who are in charge of this programme, the first and second ladies have done their own.

“What is left is for you to be honest, transparent and nationalistic, so that these wrappers will go to the target group. Secondly, these wrappers don’t expect anything from there, don’t expect transport fare, they are free, give them free.”