APC To Use NIN For Electronic Registration Of Members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to update its membership register by uploading details of party members on a digital register.

According to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, each person is expected to provide his or her biometric data and the details provided by each individual for registration must tally with the details captured for the National Identification Number (NIN).

Ganduje made this submission yesterday during his remarks at the opening ceremony of the e-membership registration train-the-trainer workshop in Abuja.

The former Kano State Governor said both existing and new members are expected to register on the digital platform and only those captured on the e-register would be recognized as party members and enjoy the privilege of contesting election positions on the platform of the APC.

“We are gathered in fulfilment and accomplishment of our promise to start the process of digitising the membership of our party. This is an attempt to have a graphic idea of the total members of our party, their geographical spread, and demographic divisions.

“This process will not only drive the planning, decision-making, and projection processes, it will also serve as the basis of reference for any member of our party seeking appointment at any level or desiring to contest an election.

“The App and portal on which the prospective trainees from the 36 states and FCT, Abuja, are expected to use, will soon be reactivated so that existing and new members can go online to register and join our party from any part of the world.

“Each person is expected to provide his or her biometric data, which must tally with the details captured in the NIN. By doing so, any member whose name appears on the digital register, shall be deemed to be true and faithful members of our great party,” he said.