Alleged Bribery, Misappropriation: Kano Court Grants Order For Substituted Service On Ganduje, Wife, Others

A Kano State High Court located at Miller Road has issued an order for substituted service on former Governor of the state, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, regarding the alleged sale of government properties worth billions of naira.

The order was granted by Justice Aminu Adamu Aliyu, the presiding judge, following intense legal arguments between the counsels representing both the applicants and defendants.

The counsels involved in the case include Nuraini Jimoh SAN and Barrister Zaharadeen Kofar Mata, who represent Ganduje, his wife Hafsat Ganduje, Lamash Properties, and others.

Previously, the case involving the alleged corruption of Ganduje and seven others was transferred from Kano High Court 4, presided by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, to Court 7 at Miller Road, presided by Justice Aminu Adamu Aliyu, upon the order of the State Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki.

Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his wife, son, and five others are facing charges related to alleged bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of funds, among other offences, amounting to billions of naira.

Apart from Ganduje and his family members, other parties involved in the case are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lesage General Enterprises.

The Kano State Government, as the prosecution, has prepared 15 witnesses to testify against the respondents in the criminal suit, supporting the eight-count charge.

During the recent court session, the prosecution counsel, Barrister Zaharadeen Kofar Mata, requested for substituted service, which was granted by the new presiding judge, Justice Aminu Adamu Aliyu. The order states that Ganduje, his wife, and others should be served through placement in national newspapers.

The case has been adjourned to July 11th, allowing the counsels to present their evidence of appearances and for further proceedings.